Morecambe roads named among £10m plans for major improvements

Lancashire County Council has revealed plans for the work, taking its total investment to more than £30m.

The extra cash is a major boost to the county's road maintenance plans and follows final confirmation of the Department for Transport's annual allocation.

Councillors gave the green light to an initial programme worth just over £20m in March based on an assumed level of funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bay Gateway is in line for improvement work.

Details of the proposed further round of investment are due to be presented to the council's cabinet today, Thursday April 7, with a focus on improving the condition of residential 'unclassified' urban roads, preventing potholes on rural roads, and tackling highway flooding hotspots.

The programme worth over £10.6m in total includes:

*Resurfacing schemes for 34 smaller urban roads worth almost £2m, including more than £105k to renew part of Northumberland Street in Morecambe

*Further investment proposed for Lancashire's most important A, B and C roads includes £300k for a scheme to preserve a section of the Bay Gateway

Phil Durnell, director of highways and transport, said: "Keeping Lancashire's roads in good condition is one of our biggest responsibilities, and we know it's a major priority for our residents and businesses.