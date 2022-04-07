Morecambe roads named among £10m plans for major improvements
Two Morecambe roads have been named among a £10m-plus package of improvements to highways over the next year.
Lancashire County Council has revealed plans for the work, taking its total investment to more than £30m.
The extra cash is a major boost to the county's road maintenance plans and follows final confirmation of the Department for Transport's annual allocation.
Councillors gave the green light to an initial programme worth just over £20m in March based on an assumed level of funding.
Details of the proposed further round of investment are due to be presented to the council's cabinet today, Thursday April 7, with a focus on improving the condition of residential 'unclassified' urban roads, preventing potholes on rural roads, and tackling highway flooding hotspots.
The programme worth over £10.6m in total includes:
*Resurfacing schemes for 34 smaller urban roads worth almost £2m, including more than £105k to renew part of Northumberland Street in Morecambe
*Further investment proposed for Lancashire's most important A, B and C roads includes £300k for a scheme to preserve a section of the Bay Gateway
Phil Durnell, director of highways and transport, said: "Keeping Lancashire's roads in good condition is one of our biggest responsibilities, and we know it's a major priority for our residents and businesses.
"We're pleased that we've now received confirmation of the funding we're due to receive for highways from the Department for Transport annually until March 2025, allowing us to plan ahead for the future and present a further round of investment to cabinet for the coming year."