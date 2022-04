Police were called to Westcliffe Road, which connects Oxcliffe Road and Westgate, shortly after the accident occurred at 7.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road closure was put in place for two hours while the car was removed by a recovery vehicle and the area cleared of debris.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, and an ambulance was called to the scene.