Morecambe RNLI lifeboat and HM Coastguard helicopter in joint exercise in the bay

Amy Roberts from Morecambe RNLI said: “This was a valuable opportunity for our volunteer crew members to train with the Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter which is based at Caernarfon.
"It was particularly important for our newer crew members to experience working closely with the search and rescue helicopter and learn what to expect in future emergency situations.”
Morecambe RNLI lifeboat and hovercraft took part in a joint exercise in Morecambe Bay with the HM Coastguard helicopter from Caenarfon. Picture by Ian Lane.
