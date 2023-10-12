Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crew was called on Tuesday at 11.40am, responding to reports of a broken down vessel near to the Stone Jetty.

The inshore rescue lifeboat launched with three volunteer crew members on board.

They located the boat, which had lost power during sea trials, set up a tow and proceeded to tow the vessel to shallow water where it was recovered.

The crew are now reminding people of the safety checklist for people that own or use a boat or vessel:

• Always wear an appropriate lifejacket.

• Always carry a means of calling and signalling for help.

• Ensure there is an emergency action plan in place and everybody has an onboard briefing (in particular on the location and use of the safety equipment, including the spare kill cord for powerboats).

• Get the right level of training for your craft.

• Always check the weather and tide times.

• Make sure someone ashore knows where you are going and who to call if you don't return on time.

• Always drive your boat at a speed that is appropriate to the weather conditions and to the environment you are operating in.