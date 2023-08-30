Morecambe RNLI crew called out after dog is trapped by incoming tide
The RNLI volunteers launched just after 6.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday after receiving reports of a dog on a sandbank surrounded by the incoming tide near Red Bank Farm at Bolton-le-Sands.
The Inshore Rescue Hovercraft launched on service with four RNLI crew members on board and headed to the scene.
The dog was stranded on a sandbank with the incoming tide surrounding it. Thankfully, it swam safely across the channel and to the shore, where it was greeted by its awaiting owner and the Bay Search & Rescue team who were on scene to assist.
An RNLI spokesman said: “We would like to remind the public that if you do suspect any animal is in danger or cut off by the tide, do not enter the water, call 999 and ask for the coastguard, just like this dog’s owner did.”