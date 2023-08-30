The dog was trapped on a sandbank.

The RNLI volunteers launched just after 6.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday after receiving reports of a dog on a sandbank surrounded by the incoming tide near Red Bank Farm at Bolton-le-Sands.

The Inshore Rescue Hovercraft launched on service with four RNLI crew members on board and headed to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog was stranded on a sandbank with the incoming tide surrounding it. Thankfully, it swam safely across the channel and to the shore, where it was greeted by its awaiting owner and the Bay Search & Rescue team who were on scene to assist.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Lifeboat launched their inshore hovercraft.