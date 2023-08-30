News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe RNLI crew called out after dog is trapped by incoming tide

Lifeboat crews in Morecambe rescued a dog trapped by the tide on a sandbank.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:40 BST
The dog was trapped on a sandbank.The dog was trapped on a sandbank.
The RNLI volunteers launched just after 6.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday after receiving reports of a dog on a sandbank surrounded by the incoming tide near Red Bank Farm at Bolton-le-Sands.

The Inshore Rescue Hovercraft launched on service with four RNLI crew members on board and headed to the scene.

The dog was stranded on a sandbank with the incoming tide surrounding it. Thankfully, it swam safely across the channel and to the shore, where it was greeted by its awaiting owner and the Bay Search & Rescue team who were on scene to assist.

Morecambe Lifeboat launched their inshore hovercraft.Morecambe Lifeboat launched their inshore hovercraft.
An RNLI spokesman said: “We would like to remind the public that if you do suspect any animal is in danger or cut off by the tide, do not enter the water, call 999 and ask for the coastguard, just like this dog’s owner did.”

