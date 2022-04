Black Stone Grill and Thai Restaurant on Marine Road Central was given the score after assessment on March 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with a 5 score being the highest.

