Morecambe residents celebrate art programme which improved their wellbeing

Weekly sessions took place at Morecambe Library with the aim of helping people to connect with one another again

after lockdown and to help improve mental and physical wellbeing.

Residents took part in art classes, groove dance sessions, yoga, litter picks and other environmental activities; with a focus on building connection and friendships, as well as boosting self-confidence and developing ways to maintain mental and physical fitness.

Morecambe residents, members of the Phoenix Rising partnership and library staff celebrating the Phoenix Rising programme.

An exhibition showcasing artwork produced as part of the programme will be on display at Morecambe Library until April 25, marking the culmination of a year-long programme of work delivered by the Phoenix Rising partnership across Lancashire and South Cumbria led by arts organisation Green Close.

The Phoenix Rising partnership is a not for profit collaboration delivering arts, movement and nature sessions for wellbeing.

Phoenix Rising lead Sue Flowers said: “Being able to deliver such an exciting and interconnected programme of activities in Morecambe has been a real privilege.

"The library is a wonderful space to work in and everybody seems to have learnt new skills, developed new friendships and become happier and healthier.

"There are a great deal of health inequalities in the area and it felt important to make these sessions available to those most in need.”

Andrew Till, Morecambe Library manager said: “Over the last six months, Phoenix Rising has brought a much needed purpose for many people to get back into society and back to the library.

"With the coronavirus still playing a part in day to day life, these groups have been a breath of fresh and have had a positive impact on all those attending.”

Programme participant Hazel said: “Emma’s groove class has proved to be a lifeline for me.

"She really inspires everybody to push their boundaries in terms of movement, creativity and inhibitions.”

Funding for this programme of work is due to end shortly, but the partnership intends to continue and grow as they embark on a new research study entitled ‘Phoenix Takes Flight,’ funded by the Arts & Humanities Research Council and led by Dr Mahsa Honary from Lancaster University.