Morecambe recycling firm wins leading business award

ICT Reverse, based on the White Lund Industrial Estate, won the award for the Best IT Asset Disposal Service in the North West in the SME News UK Enterprise Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the SME UK Enterprise Awards continues to recognise Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) who are endeavouring to be the leading business in their respective industries.

ICT Reverse was commended for its efforts to promote sustainability by reusing and recycling old IT equipment such as computers and mobile phones wherever possible while maintaining a strict zero to landfill tolerance policy.

Craig Smith, ICT Reverse managing director.

Craig Smith, ICT Reverse managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised in these national awards which highlight our dedication to providing an outstanding service to our clients while at the same time focusing on driving the sustainability agenda.

“Receiving this award adds to our growing reputation with our local and national clients.

“We are focused on growing the business and increasing employment opportunities for people in the district while at the same time dedicating ourselves to developing the sustainability goals of ourselves and our partners.’’

An SME News representative said: “The UK Enterprise Awards are judged on merit to determine their winners.

“In the face of unprecedented hardship and uncertainty, UK business owners have demonstrated the upmost dedication and innovation in the ways that they have not only adapted but weathered the COVID-19 storm to ensure the survival of their businesses.”