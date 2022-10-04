Morecambe pub's future hangs in balance as councillors pause meeting to make decision
Councillors are currently deciding on the fate of a Morecambe pub whose licence is being reviewed due to noise complaints, numerous assaults and breaches of fire regulations.
Lancaster City Council’s licensing act sub committee met today to review the premises licence for The Boardwalk, at Marine Road.
The council’s environmental protection service made the request following a catalogue of complaints since 2020 from members of the public about noise.
Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have provided evidence of 19 assaults at the pub, and also up to 15 fire safety breaches which have to be addressed.
Most Popular
Options include revoking the licence, or suspension of the licence for up to three months.
Read More
Councillors have retired to make a decision.
Full report to follow when the decision has been made.