Morecambe pub scores 1 out of 5 for food hygiene
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lancaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Patrick Jack
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 12:27 pm
The George Hotel in Torrisholme was handed a one out of five rating after assessment by a food safety officer from the local authority, on February 28.
A rating of one means major improvement is necessary.
Hornby Post Office and Tea Rooms was given a score of four after assessment on the same day.
A four rating means hygiene standards are good.