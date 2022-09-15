The weekend event, organised by The William Mitchell pub’s landlady Tricia Ulyatt, husband Steve and daughter Maria, featured live music by local gigging bands and vocalists who all gave their time and talent for free, plus stalls, hook-a-duck, lucky dip, other games and a bouncy castle for children, face painting, a barbecue and tombola.

The fun day was making its return for the eighth time after the Covid pandemic saw it cancelled for two years.

With this year’s donation and the funds it raised annually between 2013 and 2019, it brings the total amount donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation by the pub and its patrons to an amazing £30,000.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation community fundraiser, Yvonne Stott, with The William Mitchell landlady, Tricia Ulyatt, and bar team staff member, John Lynch.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful to Tricia, her family, staff and patrons for their fantastic support over the years.

“Putting on a big event of this kind takes a lot of effort from a lot of people so to repeat it annually and now to have a brought it back is just brilliant. I can assure everyone involved that their fundraising has made a big difference to the lives of many local cancer patients.”

Boosting the amount raised this year were three regulars, who were sponsored to have their heads shaved, and bar staff team member Matthew Sheard, who raised £500 in the run-up to the fun day by skydiving with Cockerham’s Black Knights parachutists.

*Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The William Mitchell staff team with Tricia (front row in sunglasses) and Maria, next to hubby Ben, with their 14-week-old baby son Harry.