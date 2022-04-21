Morecambe Promenade street party and beacon lighting will mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Morecambe Town Council is organising the Morecambe Big Lunch on Sunday June 5 from 1pm to 4pm.

The town council will provide tables along 2,500ft of the promenade and hope 2,000 or more people will take part.

They are aiming to break the record for the longest Jubilee picnic ever recorded in England, as well as breaking their own record set in 2012 of 220 tables for Morecambe's longest street party.

Families take part in the Jubilee street party attempt on Morecambe promenade in 2012.

The event will be part of a four-day national Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to 5 to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Beacons will also be lit across the UK, with Morecambe’s Beacon Lighting Ceremony to take place on the Stone Jetty from 6pm to 10pm on June 2 with live music, pyrotechnics, fireworks, food stalls and a DJ, with the beacon being lit at 9.45pm.

The event is supported by Lancaster City Council, EDF and the Eden Project, who launched the Big Lunch idea as an annual date to celebrate and give thanks to communities.

The council has 300 tables for sale at £10 per table, and each table will seat up to six people.

All you need to do is take along your own food, chairs and table decorations.

All profits will be donated to CancerCare Morecambe as well as a Ukrainian support charity.