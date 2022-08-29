Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews return to Morecambe to continue their filming for the show, having previously been in town in June.

They will be filming at the clock tower on Monday September 12 from 10.30am until 12.30pm, and on the same day at the Eric Morecambe statue from 2pm until midnight.

Then on Thursday September 15 they will film at Rita’s cafe from noon until 3pm and at Brucciani’s from 3-7pm.

The Bay crews and cast return to Morecambe next month to film for serie 4. Photographer: Jed Knight / © Tall Story Pictures 2021

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, Lancaster City Council have given permission for the implementation of a partial promenade closure at certain times during filming at the clock tower and Eric Morecambe statue.

In addition, Marine Road 1 car park will be closed to the public on September 12 from 7am until midnight, reopening the following day.