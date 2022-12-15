The e-petition, signed by 113 people, was due to be handed over at a full council meeting at Morecambe Town Hall.

It follows a number of concerns raised by residents about motorhomes being allowed to park overnight along Morecambe prom.

The petition says: "We the undersigned petition the council to provide facilities within Morecambe car parks for visitors with motorhomes.

"Both city and county councils need to respect their clientele i.e. council tax payers who are the bread and butter of council funding throughout the year.

"Residents pay very high prices for their properties along (Marine Road), thus very high council tax.

"For far too long visitors to Morecambe with their own motorhomes have largely been ignored and left to their own devices.

"Very few sites catering for them, unable to park overnight on council parks and no facilities anywhere.

"This could be set at the same nominal charge at selected sites, and there are many, providing: single toilet unit for waste matter, free standing tap providing fresh water."

Motorhomes can already park in specified Lancaster City Council car parks, but sleeping in them is not allowed.

However, the council website does have a list of recommended car parks and caravan sites where motorhomes can park in the Lancaster district.

Councillors were not able to debate the issue, as a petition needs 500 signatures for this to happen.

