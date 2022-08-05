Morecambe prom crash appeal after woman in 80s suffers serious injuries

Three pensioners had to be cut from their vehicle and were treated by North West Ambulance Service paramedics after the crash on Coastal Road around 9am.
A VW Tiguan travelling northbound towards Carnforth had been involved in a collision with a parked Hyundai before it overturned.
One of the passengers, a woman aged in her 80s, suffered serious chest and internal injuries. She was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The driver and a second passenger suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed for around three hours while emergency services attended the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage showing the collision, is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0349 of August 4.