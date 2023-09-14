Morecambe prom closure as major crash scenes to be filmed for latest series of ITV drama The Bay

Watch more videos on Shots!

Residents and business owners in central Morecambe have been informed of plans for scenes – including one of a major crash – to be filmed in Marine Road Central on Wednesday and Thursday, September 20 and 21.

A road closure between the clock tower and Central Drive will be in place from 7am until 8pm.

However, access will be available for pedestrians to homes and businesses along the prom during that time and access for deliveries will be provided.

Filming is well under way for series five of The Bay.

Traffic will be diverted around the film sites.

TV crews will be using the Bay Arena car park and Marine One car park to house their vehicles.

Access will remain open to Rita’s cafe car park and Midland Hotel and will be marshalled by a traffic management team.

The set-up involves filming a large car crash on the crossing of Marine Road Central and Northumberland Street.

The road closure routes for The Bay filming.

The main crash stunt will be shot on Wednesday, at times using a drone and a rigged car on an A-frame which will drive along the route within the road closure.

The following day, crews will shoot the aftermath of the crash, using imitation emergency vehicles as well as drone footage.

For added safety, pedestrians may be held at various points during shoots while the area is made safe to pass through.

ITV are working closely with Lancashire Police, Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council.

The pedestrian controlled area while filming takes place for The Bay.

Courtney Sherives, assistant location manager for The Bay, said: “The scenes we are filming are a key part of the new series and after months of planning we are both proud and excited to be staging this in central Morecambe.

"If you have any questions or think there is anything we should be aware of, please do get in touch by emailing me at [email protected].”

The filming follows previous location work for this latest series of the drama, which has been taking place in Morecambe, Heysham and Glasson Dock in recent months.