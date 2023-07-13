News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe Prom businesses could be bulldozed to make way for new 80-bed hotel

Plans have been unveiled for a brand new 80-bed hotel to be built on Morecambe Prom, which would see several long-standing businesses demolished.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST- 3 min read

Manchester-based developer TAG Morecambe Limited wants to knock down the buildings at 228-235 Marine Road Central and build a new hotel with a restaurant, bar and coffee shop.

The proposals have been drawn up with a projected tourism boom from the forthcoming Eden Project Morecambe in mind.

The Bayside Emporium antiques centre, The Consult Centre and Bays Bikes, AJ's Burger Bar, the Lakeland Rooms and former Strawberry Dance Studios would all be affected by the proposed development.

The properties that would be affected by the plans. Photo: Google Street View
The properties that would be affected by the plans. Photo: Google Street View
Some of the accommodation is vacant, while an occupied flat also makes up part of the site.

The plans have been revealed as part of a 'screening request' submitted to Lancaster City Council ahead of a full planning application for permission to demolish the buildings and build the hotel.

Before submitting a planning application, potential applicants can apply for a 'screening opinion' on whether a development should be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The report, by Scalia Planning of Over Kellet on behalf of TAG Morecambe Limited, found that the proposals "sit within an established, developed area and will not be out of scale with the surroundings".

An image of how the new development could look.
An image of how the new development could look.

"The proposed development is not considered likely to have any greater effect on the surrounding land uses or designated areas than the existing development," the report says.

"The site is in a very prominent location on Marine Road. The site is however already developed and the proposals would help to

regenerate what is currently a quite dilapidated and discordant development.

"In terms of the operational stage of development, it is likely that a number of visitors to Eden North, who would already be planning to visit the town to access that facility, may stay at the proposed hotel."

The properties that would be affected by the plans. Photo: Google Street View
The properties that would be affected by the plans. Photo: Google Street View

The report says work could overlap with work on the Eden site, but that it would ultimately have "potential positive implications

for the regeneration aspirations of the area".

"The existing retail, indoor recreation, eating establishments, offices and upper floor residential accommodation at the site could be affected by the project," it says.

"The loss of aforementioned businesses and uses from the site is anticipated to be replaced by restaurant ground floor use and predominantly upper floor hotel.

The rear of the properties.
The rear of the properties.
"It is understood that there is availability of vacant commercial units elsewhere within Morecambe town centre, and whilst the existing uses and businesses would likely be impacted, this effect is unlikely to be significant."

The report adds that while there may be an increase in traffic movements and an impact on noise and air quality during the demolition and construction phase, these effects "would be short lived and transient in nature and could be managed through an appropriate construction management plan".

Council officers agreed that an Environmental Impact Assessment was not needed.

They said: "The proposal will give rise to a number of planning considerations that will need to be assessed as part of associated planning application, but neither individually nor cumulatively result in likely significant environmental impacts triggering the need for an environmental statement."

John O'Neill, Morecambe BID (Business Improvement District) manager and vice-chair of Future Morecambe, said: "Morecambe welcomes new development and investment however it shouldn't be at any price.

"It should be sympathetic with the existing area, especially when we have a vacant seven-acre plot in Frontierland that's ripe for leisure investment (hotels, holiday apartments etc) that wouldn't cause disruption to any existing businesses and their employees.

"We have an eclectic and independent mix of businesses on the promenade and side streets and they should be encouraged to stay."

