Morecambe primary school takes on Race for Life to help fight against cancer

Westgate Primary School in Morecambe added Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life to the timetable and hosted a series of special events on the school’s running track as part of its schools programme.

Around 600 youngsters, aged four to 11, joined forces with parents, carers, teachers and governors to take on cancer and walk, jog or run 5K in aid of Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

Westgate Primary School's Race for Life.

Year 5 teacher and PE coordinator Jo Dalton, a member of team who tirelessly organised the event, said: “Race for Life has been a great addition to the school timetable.

“We have really enjoyed taking part and the children have had an absolute blast doing something fun for a worthwhile cause.

The whole school has been supporting the event so it has been a real team effort and a great day out for parents, pupils and staff, all whilst raising money for a very important cause. Sadly, most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and wanting to help more people survive.”

Staff at the school have been overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and it is hoped more than £1,000 will be raised. Anyone who would like to support Westgate’s fight against cancer, it is not too late to donate online here. Also, don’t forget to have a look at all the fun and action from the event by checking out the photos on Westgate Primary School’s Facebook page.

