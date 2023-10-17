News you can trust since 1837
NatWest Bank in Morecambe recently held an anti-fraud event, aimed at safeguarding its customers in the run-up to the Christmas period.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST
Officers from Morecambe’s Neighbourhood Policing team attended the event, branded ‘Take Five to Stop Fraud’, and met with customers who have previously been victims of fraud.

Advice was given to educate people on how not to fall victim to the latest scams and materials were provided such as bogus caller packs, card defenders and leaflets.

PCSO Paula Winder said: “It was great to share our knowledge by supporting those who have, unfortunately, been a victim of fraud.

PCSO Paula Winder at the event.PCSO Paula Winder at the event.
“Fraud can cause a lot of stress and worry to victims and their families. It was good to be able to offer that reassurance and additional information to help them cope with this.

“We hope to attend similar events in the future to prevent this type of crime in our communities.”

Anyone with information or concerns should call police on 101 or report online.

You can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk

Visit the Take Five to Stop Fraud website at www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk