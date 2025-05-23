Morecambe police issue safety advice ahead of the Isle of Man TT races

Officers from Lancashire’s Roads Policing Unit and Lancaster and Morecambe’s Neighbourhood teams will be out providing a reassuring presence as visitors travel from across the country through Heysham Ferry Port for this year's Isle of Man TT races event.

The Isle of Man TT race is an event which attracts many motorbike enthusiasts to the Morecambe area each year, as they prepare to travel to the event, which begins on Bank Holiday Monday and will conclude with the prestigious Milwaukee Senior TT Race taking place on Saturday June 7.

Lancaster and Morecambe's Neighbourhood team will once again be running Op Screecher. The operation sees officers undertaking high visibility patrols around the area to help prevent high value motorbikes bikes being stolen or damaged, as visitors stay over in the area before heading to the TT races on the ferry the next day.

PC Dennis Nelson said: “We really look forward to welcoming those passing through the area each year, the atmosphere at Heysham ports is always one of excitement. In addition to making sure they have a smooth journey over; we want to ensure their property is protected.

“Alongside our operational efforts, I would ask motorists to make sure they take their own measures to protect property whilst travelling.

“By locking up bikes with quality chains/locks; making use of alarms; considering the use of a tracking device; parking in well-lit areas covered by CCTV and using a bike cover, you can minimise the risk of any harm coming to your property.”

Lancashire’s Roads Policing Unit are also working closely with Merseyside Police and Isle of Man Constabulary over the coming weeks.

Specialist Operations Inspector Helen Parkinson added: “In addition to property safety, it is important to remind visitors of rider safety.

“Please make sure to respect our roads and ride with due care and attention. Stick to the speed limits in place and if travelling from afar, take plenty of breaks. I would also remind European riders to keep left to avoid increasing the risk of collisions.

"Tiredness can kill and so taking a moment to rest is vital. Riding to your own ability and not feeling pressure to keep up with friends can also make your journey safer.

“As all police forces, we take a zero-tolerance approach to drink or drug driving, so if you are having a few drinks in the sun before travelling onwards, make sure you are safe the drive, especially the next day.

“We will have officers patrolling all main routes into Heysham Port, and the port itself, to ensure your safe travels. If you see us, come over for a chat as most of our officers are also bike enthusiasts!”

To report criminal activity to Lancashire Police, call 101 or report online. In an emergency, always call 999.