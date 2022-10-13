Lancaster City Council has been working with the Friends of Torrisholme Park to rejuvenate the playground on Michaelson Avenue after residents felt the current equipment was poor and in need of attention.

The old play equipment was removed, the surfacing taken up, and replaced with a new inclusive play unit, wheelchair roundabout, swings, and a seesaw.

The dream of an upgraded park, which also features accessible path and gates, has been made possible thanks to £50,000 from the Walney Extension Community Fund, £20,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, and £6,000 from the city council’s own Making Spaces Fund, as well as the council’s labour in kind to install it.

The refurbished Torrisholme Park features equipment suitable for all abilities.

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “The city council is thrilled to have worked with the Friends group to develop the plans, secure the funding, and see the work completed on this fantastic, all abilities play area.

“It is right that all children have outdoor spaces to enjoy themselves and we know that parks and playgrounds are highly valued by residents, so to see what was a tired playground transformed into a haven for happiness is a cause for celebration.

“The completion of this project demonstrates the excellent results that can be achieved when local communities and the city council work together.”

Sarah Buchan from the Friends of Torrisholme Park said: “This has been such a team effort from everyone in the Friends of Torrisholme play park and the council.

“We’re all thrilled to see the park completed so many years after the last time it was updated. We hope it will be an asset for the whole community, providing a safe, accessible and fun place to play.”

The park will officially be re-opened on October 26 at 12.30pm.