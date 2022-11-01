Lancaster City Council worked with the Friends of Torrisholme Park to rejuvenate the playground on Michaelson Avenue after residents felt the current equipment was poor and in need of attention.

The dream of an upgraded park, which also features accessible path and gates, has been made possible thanks to £50,000 from the Walney Extension Community Fund, £20,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, and £6,000 from the city council’s own Making Spaces Fund, as well as the council’s labour in kind to install it.

Sarah Buchan from the Friends of Torrisholme Park said: “This has been such a team effort from everyone in the Friends of Torrisholme play park and the council.

Torrisholme play park opened its gates after a £76k makeover.