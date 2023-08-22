News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe photographer captures close-up pictures of Blackpool Zoo’s escaped pelican in Heysham

Keen wildlife photographers took the opportunity to snap a rare sighting in Heysham at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:28 BST

An escaped pelican from Blackpool Zoo was spotted around the area, and many people were lucky enough to witness it close up.

The pelican was seen on the water at Middleton Nature Reserve, on a roof at Heysham Business Park, at Heysham Power Station and near Heysham Port.

These fantastic photos of the bird were taken by Ian Muirhead at the nature reserve.

Blackpool Zoo was alerted and a team tried to recapture the pelican but was unsuccessful.

A zoo spokesman said: "We continue to receive calls with positive sightings and our keepers respond to each one.

“The nature of the rescue is extremely complex and difficult, but our team will continue in their efforts.

“If people see the pelican we ask they take a picture and send it us on 07799 226908 as soon as possible.”

The pelican in close-up.

1. Escaped pelican

The pelican in close-up. Photo: Ian Muirhead

The pelican meets some of the resident swans.

2. Escaped pelican

The pelican meets some of the resident swans. Photo: Ian Muirhead

The pelican is 4ft tall with a wingspan of around 5ft.

3. Escaped pelican

The pelican is 4ft tall with a wingspan of around 5ft. Photo: Ian Muirhead

Mixing with swans and their cygnets.

4. Escaped pelican

Mixing with swans and their cygnets. Photo: Ian Muirhead

