Morecambe photographer captures close-up pictures of Blackpool Zoo’s escaped pelican in Heysham

Keen wildlife photographers took the opportunity to snap a rare sighting in Heysham at the weekend.

An escaped pelican from Blackpool Zoo was spotted around the area, and many people were lucky enough to witness it close up.

The pelican was seen on the water at Middleton Nature Reserve, on a roof at Heysham Business Park, at Heysham Power Station and near Heysham Port.

These fantastic photos of the bird were taken by Ian Muirhead at the nature reserve.

Blackpool Zoo was alerted and a team tried to recapture the pelican but was unsuccessful.

A zoo spokesman said: "We continue to receive calls with positive sightings and our keepers respond to each one.

“The nature of the rescue is extremely complex and difficult, but our team will continue in their efforts.

“If people see the pelican we ask they take a picture and send it us on 07799 226908 as soon as possible.”

1 . Escaped pelican The pelican in close-up. Photo: Ian Muirhead Photo Sales

2 . Escaped pelican The pelican meets some of the resident swans. Photo: Ian Muirhead Photo Sales

3 . Escaped pelican The pelican is 4ft tall with a wingspan of around 5ft. Photo: Ian Muirhead Photo Sales

4 . Escaped pelican Mixing with swans and their cygnets. Photo: Ian Muirhead Photo Sales