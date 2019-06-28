Morecambe named number one “up and coming” seaside town

Morecambe has been named in top spot in a survey of the most “up and coming” seaside towns in the country.

The research also claims Morecambe tourism has increased by 129 per cent.

The new statistics from hotel chain Best Western show that the two most popular seaside spots in the UK are Bournemouth and Weymouth, both in Dorset, followed by Portsmouth in Hampshire, Eastbourne in East Sussex and Folkestone in Kent.

The hotel group reported that bookings overall were up five per cent this summer compared to the same time in 2018 as UK holidaymakers embrace the ‘staycation.’

The plans for the Eden Project to develop a new site in the resort are expected to revitalise the area further.

Most popular seaside towns 2019

1.Bournemouth, Dorset

2.Weymouth, Dorset

3.Portsmouth, Hampshire

4.Eastbourne, East Sussex

5.Folkestone, Kent

6.Newquay, Cornwall

7.Hove, West Sussex

8.Isle of Arran, Scotland

9.Hunstanton, Norfolk

10.Blackpool, Lancashire

Up and coming seaside towns 2019

1.Morecambe, Lancashire

2.Folkestone, Kent

3.Isle of Arran, Scotland

4.Aberavon, Swansea

5.Blackpool, Lancashire

6.Eastbourne, East Sussex

7.Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

8.Skegness, Lincolnshire

9.Torquay, Devon

10.Portsmouth, Hampshire