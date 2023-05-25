Morecambe musician who co-wrote a song for Tina Turner pays tribute after icon’s death

Tina Turner - born Anna Mae Bullock - died at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, at the age of 83 after a long illness, a spokesperson for the singer said on Wednesday.

Russ, who co-wrote a song which appeared on five of Tina's albums, said: "There will never be another Tina Turner."

He has now shared memories of some of the experiences he had as a result of his song.

Morecambe songwriter Russ Courtenay.

"I was two-thirds of the way through a music degree when I got a call from my songwriter friend Harriet," he said.

"She was in Trevor Horn's studio Sarm West and said "listen to this" and put the phone up to the speakers.

"I was then speechless as I heard Tina Turner singing Whatever You Need, a song we had written some years earlier.

"Fast forward to the Twenty Four Seven album release and world tour [in 2000]. We were invited to Wembley Stadium and treated to a full-on power house performance for over two hours.

Russ Courtenay's disc for sales of an album by Tina Turner containing his song.

"Forget wind farms, you could power the National Grid with the energy that was coming off that stage.

"I have never seen anything like it before or since.

"Although we had back stage passes we didn't get to meet Tina which in some way was fortunate because what do you say to a legend?

"We were lucky enough to get platinum discs and have the song appear on five albums and a live DVD.

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

