Morecambe musician to receive honorary degree from Lancaster University

One of four outstanding individuals chosen to receive the honorary award, the entrepreneur is a founder and director of two Morecambe-based music companies who between them have released tracks featuring world-class artists Mint Royale, Stone Roses, George Michael, Lauren Laverne and Duffy, had UK chart hits (including a number 1 hit), had music on major Hollywood films, music on the adverts of world leading brands, and music on television programmes globally including ‘Chuck’, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and the title music for ‘The Inbetweeners’.

The co-founder and chief executive of Promenade Music - “one of the largest and best stocked music shops in the north of England” - also has a stake in 326 enterprises around the world and is the owner of 12 UK trademarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “Receiving this esteemed recognition from Lancaster University is a tremendous honour.

David Wood from Promenade Music.

"Being only the eleventh person to be awarded a Doctor of Music honoris causa since the formation of the university in 1964 and joining the previous DMus recipients [Sir Arthur Bliss; Witold Lutoslawski; Sir Michael Tippett; Dame Janet Baker; Sir John Manduell; Sir Edward Downes; Sir Simon Towneley; Yan Pascal Tortelier; Princess Alexandra; and Prof Edward Gregson] is incredibly flattering and humbling.”

David will receive his honour at a ceremony at Lancaster University on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lancaster's University and College Union (UCU) members are taking strike action this week, focusing on graduation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When families arrive at Lancaster University to celebrate the day, they will be greeted by a storm of pink made from the LUCU members.

LUCU say their met with the university last week but are now waiting for an invitation to talk from the Vice Chancellor.

A spokesman said: "Throughout this dispute the support of Lancaster University students towards staff seeking fairer and kinder working conditions has been superb.

"Our students have inspired us and given us a reason to fight even harder for a better higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad