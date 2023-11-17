Morecambe mum who suffered serious injuries when hit by lorry reveals determination to return to work

A Morecambe mum forced to give up her job after she was hit by a lorry on a pedestrian crossing has revealed her determination to return to work.

Teresa Davis suffered a catalogue of injuries including a traumatic brain injury and several fractures when she was knocked down on a pedestrian crossing on the Bay Gateway.

She was taken to hospital and put on a ventilator, before undergoing various surgeries including treatment to reduce and monitor the pressure on her brain.

Teresa, 33, spent three weeks in intensive care and almost three months in hospital, before she was transferred to a neurological centre.

Teresa Davis post-accident.

She was discharged home, where she lives with her parents and son, after a further three months.

Following the incident, in July 2022, Teresa instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help her access the ongoing specialist rehabilitation and therapies she requires to help maximise her recovery.

She’s now joining with her legal team in marking Road Safety Week by revealing her wish to go back to her role working in home insurance. They’re also warning of the consequences of dangerous driving.

It comes after the lorry driver pleaded guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Teresa Davis pictured before the accident.

His employer’s insurers have agreed to fund Teresa’s initial rehabilitation recommended in an immediate needs assessment.

David King, the specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Teresa, said: “The past 16 months have been incredibly difficult for Teresa as she attempts to come to terms with the traumatic injuries which have not only affected her life but also her family.

“Through our work, we far too often see how innocent people can be left facing devastating consequences because of the dangerous actions of others.

“Teresa is still affected by what happened, but she has shown such bravery and made amazing progress with her recovery.”.

“With Road Safety Week approaching, Teresa wanted to share her story to act as a warning and a stark reminder of the need for everyone to take care on the roads at all times.”

The incident took place on July 2 2022.

As well as a bleed on the brain, Teresa was found to have sustained a number of fractures including to her pelvis, spine, ribs, collarbone, arm and legs, as well as injuries to her liver and spleen. She also needed a blood transfusion and has no memory of what happened.

She underwent a series of treatments and operations and remained in the intensive care unit until July 25. She was then admitted to a ward before being discharged to a rehabilitation centre on October 3.

Treatment primarily consisted of physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Teresa was discharged home on December 20 2022. She lives with her mum Nikki, 55, step-dad Shaun, 54, son Isaac, 10, and Isaac’s father, who moved from the south of England to live with the family after the accident to help with childcare

She suffers from ongoing cognitive and psychological difficulties, as well as impaired mobility and a limited range of movement, for which she continues to undergo physiotherapy.

She especially misses being able to take her son to the park and take him to and from school independently.

Teresa said: “I can’t really remember the accident but having to be in hospital for so long, away from my son, was horrible. I am still coming to terms with my injuries and how they affect every little bit of my life.

"I am just trying to get on with things as best I can, as I can’t really do anything else.”

“I really wish I could go back in time and stop it from happening. My life completely changed in a split second and, while I know I’m lucky to still be here, I struggle with so many things now which I used to take for granted.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my mum and dad for looking after me; I couldn’t have got through it without them.”

“I hope that by speaking out, I can make others aware of what dangerous driving can do. I wouldn’t want anyone else going through what I have.”

During the hearing at Preston Combined Court on August 24, the lorry driver was also ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation programme, was given a curfew for six months and disqualified from driving for two years with a mandatory extended retest.