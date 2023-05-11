Morecambe MP requests meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss 'abhorrent' council tax rise

Mr Morris has previously spoken about the issue in parliament after Morecambe Town Council's decision to raise its precept by 231 per cent for 2023/24.

They said they will raise £1m from the tax hike which they hope to put towards a community project on the derelict former Frontierland theme park in Morecambe.

During Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday, Mr Morris said: "It's very interesting that the Leader of the Opposition speaks about keeping council tax low, when the Labour Party voted to increase Morecambe Town Council from historically £200,000 to £2m.

Davie Morris speaking in PMQs on Wednesday.

"So on that basis I would like to meet with the Prime Minister to see where we can find Government time to cap parish councils from doing this sort of abhorrent behaviour."

The Prime Minister responded: "My Hon Friend is right to highlight that council tax in Labour areas is higher than Conservative areas, which is not right at a time when there are pressures on the cost of living.

"I look forward to meeting him to discuss his plans to keep British families household bills as low as they can be."

Speaking aftwerwards, Mr Morris said: "Labour, Lib Dems, and Independents all voted for this astronomical increase in council tax bills without any majority public support and it needs to be rectified.