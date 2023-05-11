Morecambe MP requests meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss 'abhorrent' council tax rise
Morecambe MP David Morris has asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with him to discuss his concerns over the rise in the town council's council tax precept.
Mr Morris has previously spoken about the issue in parliament after Morecambe Town Council's decision to raise its precept by 231 per cent for 2023/24.
They said they will raise £1m from the tax hike which they hope to put towards a community project on the derelict former Frontierland theme park in Morecambe.
During Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday, Mr Morris said: "It's very interesting that the Leader of the Opposition speaks about keeping council tax low, when the Labour Party voted to increase Morecambe Town Council from historically £200,000 to £2m.
"So on that basis I would like to meet with the Prime Minister to see where we can find Government time to cap parish councils from doing this sort of abhorrent behaviour."
The Prime Minister responded: "My Hon Friend is right to highlight that council tax in Labour areas is higher than Conservative areas, which is not right at a time when there are pressures on the cost of living.
"I look forward to meeting him to discuss his plans to keep British families household bills as low as they can be."
Speaking aftwerwards, Mr Morris said: "Labour, Lib Dems, and Independents all voted for this astronomical increase in council tax bills without any majority public support and it needs to be rectified.
"I will continue to campaign on this to ensure people in Morecambe are not being taken advantage of."