Morecambe MP marks new era of accountability as performance data goes live at railway stations

Rail passengers across England can now see how reliable their local train services are, as performance data goes live at more than 1,700 stations, including at stations across Morecambe and the Lune Valley.

The data available to passengers, broken down by operator, shows live punctuality and cancellation statistics – the first time that station-level data has been available.

It is now live at major stations through digital screens where possible, while at other stations passengers will be able to scan a QR code to see the data online.

Data will be available at stations including Arnside, Bare Lane, Carnforth, Dent, Garsdale, Heysham Port, Morecambe, Silverdale and Wennington.

Lizzi Collinge MP.

Each station’s data can also be found on the ORR’s new data portal, which contains punctuality and reliability information for all stations in Great Britain. The online data is also screen reader compatible, for those with accessibility needs.

The screens also display a short commentary on work underway by the operators and Network Rail to improve performance, informing and assuring passengers of the ongoing work across their area to improve the reliability and efficiency of services.

This fulfils a commitment made by the Labour government to be fully transparent with passengers, demonstrating how the railways are working and allowing the public to hold train operators to account as rail services are brought into public ownership.

As well as delivering more reliable, better quality services, the government says these reforms will catalyse economic growth through improved connectivity, delivering on their Plan for Change.

Under the reforms, operators will be held to account and encouraged to drive up efficiency and productivity – providing better value for money for passengers and driving forward the government’s growth mission by delivering better connectivity.

Lizzi Collinge, Labour MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, said: “My constituents are fed up with being stuck waiting on platforms for late or cancelled trains. Plans are ruined and important appointments missed so getting rail services back on track is really important.

“That’s why easy access to punctuality and cancellation data is a very welcome development, as part of our wider work to improve services. Train passengers in Morecambe and Lunesdale deserve to know what is happening on their journeys and forcing operators to make information public will mean they can’t hide any more.

“The new government is working relentlessly on driving up standards for passengers, and proposals for how Great British Rail will run, including plans for a powerful new passenger standards watchdog, are currently under consultation.

“We’ve had decades of poor service on our railways but bit by bit Labour is turning things around and I will continue to work hard to boost our local economy, connect families and ensure better value for money for all passengers.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Today marks the beginning of a new era of rail accountability.

“These displays are a step towards rebuilding trust with passengers using our railways, as we continue to tackle the root causes of frustrating delays and cancellations.

“Through fundamental rail reform, we’re sweeping away decades of dysfunctionality – putting passengers first, driving growth through connectivity as part of this government’s Plan for Change.”

This data forms part of a wider overhaul of the railways, which will establish Great British Railways as a new body to bring track and train together.