Morecambe MP makes strong statement amid Facebook 'blocking' over abuse on social media

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge has spoken out about the abuse she has received on social media – and the measures she is taking to try to stop it.

The Labour MP, who was elected in July, said she has been forced to block three Facebook users this week alone for comments which she said included abusive and discriminatory language.

She has now set out the boundaries of what she will and won’t tolerate on her social media page.

“Facebook is a platform which I used pre-election to engage with constituents to have productive conversations,” Mrs Collinge said.

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge.

"I want this to continue to be the case, as it is very important to me that all voices are heard.

"There is however a line that has been crossed and discussions that have turned into abuse and harassment against both me and my constituents.

"Most of the unacceptable comments have been from a very small number of people from outside the constituency.

“I do not want to have to block anyone, and this is something I am reserving for the very worst cases and as a last resort.

"Since the election I have blocked only four people despite there being a huge amount of abusive comments which stops real debate from happening.

"Offenders often cite ‘freedom of speech’ but I will remind those people that ‘freedom of speech’ does not include the right to abuse and fundamentally does not include the right to a platform on my page."

Mrs Collinge’s post was supported on her Facebook page, with Joanne Ainscough saying: “The level of abuse has been utterly horrendous and totally unacceptable. Strong opinions are one thing but abusive language is another.”

Tracey Duffy said: “Well said, nobody should have to put up with abuse.”

Andrew Roper posted: “Good for you Lizzie, some comments I've seen are so personal and insulting.”

Kieron Townley wrote: “Well said, there is no need for some of the nasty comments I regularly see on your posts.”

And David Buckham posted: “I might not agree with a lot you say, but I will fight for your right to say it.”