Morecambe MP joins Parliament debate on End of Life Bill

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge was among those debating new clauses and amendments to The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in Parliament.

The Bill, if it became law, would make provisions for a person who is terminally ill and meets the eligibility criteria to request to have an assisted death.

Three new clauses were brought on by Kim Leadbeater MP, who first introduced this Bill as a Private Members Bill in November.

These clauses covered enhanced protections and employment protections for healthcare professionals (NC10), clarified the process for replaced a doctor if unable or unwilling to act (NC11) and set out processes for reporting if assistance is not provided at the final stage (NC12).

Lizzi Collinge MP speaking in the House of Commons chamber during the debate.

New Clause 10 was voted on and passed, the remaining clauses will be voted on in June.

One amendment, brought by Rebecca Paul MP, which would have meant that employers could instruct employees not to participate in the process of an assisted death, was voted down by the Commons, meaning it will not be part of the final Bill.

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge spoke in the debate and welcomed the development, which happened on one of potentially three further days of debate.

Ms Collinge said: “The fact that so many MPs came to today’s debate shows how important this issue is. I am glad that the debating today was thoughtful and respectful.

“This Bill is so important for so many people. Whilst most terminally ill people have a perfectly normal death, with symptoms managed by medical care, I believe every dying person should have the right to an assisted death to allow them choice and freedom from fear.

“I spent the morning before the debate with families who support the Bill, they spoke to me about their personal experiences living with a terminal illness, and the need for a compassionate assisted dying law in this country.

“The amendments made at the committee stage further strengthened this Bill and ensured that the appropriate and robust safeguards will be in place which will test for consent, coercion and capacity at every stage of the process.

“This is an issue which I have thought about for many years now, and to see it get one step closer to becoming law is really positive.”

The next day this bill will be debated is June 13, where further amendments will be considered and voted on. It will then move to Third Reading before progressing to Lords for further scrutiny and debate.

If the Bill passes all parliamentary stages, it is not expected to be implemented for up to four years to allow sufficient time for time training and systems to be set up for the process of a patient having an assisted death.