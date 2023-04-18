Morecambe MP David Morris to raise Morecambe Town Council's tax hike in Westminster debate
Morecambe MP David Morris is to discuss the precept increase on the Council Tax made by Morecambe Town Council in a parliamentary debate today, Tuesday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Mr Morris has secured a Westminster Hall debate entitled: Parish and Town Council Precepts, to raise the 237 per cent hike in Council Tax, which the town council says will create a £1m extra fund which would be used towards securing the future of the Frontierland site.
The debate will be in Westminster Hall at 4pm today and will be streamed live on the Parliament website from Westminster Hall at https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Guide