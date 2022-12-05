News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe motorist caught driving without driving licence or insurance

A motorist who stopped on the by-pass at Heysham had no insurance or full driving licence.

By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Morecambe police spotted the apparently broken-down vehicle with no lights on on the Heysham by-pass on Saturday evening.

However, officers then discovered the driver had stopped to check for directions and further enquiries showed they were driving with only a provisional licence.

The vehicle was seized as the insurance was invalid and the driver reported for driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

The car stopped on Heysham by-pass.