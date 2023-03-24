Morecambe man sentenced for making over 1,000 indecent images and videos of a child
A 53-year-old Morecambe man accused of making more than 1,000 indecent images and videos of a child in Preston over a six year period has been given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.
Nicholas John Mynott of Elkin Road, appeared at Preston Crown Court on January 4, when he pleaded guilty to between September 29 2014 and November 13 2020 in Preston making an indecent photograph, namely 111 Category A photographs, of a child, – the most serious category – contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.
He also pleaded guilty to over the same period in Preston, making 97 Category B movies of a child, and also guilty to a third charge of making 1185 Category C movies of a child.
And today, Friday March 24, he was sentenced at Preston Crown Court.
In addition to the sentence, Mynott was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, a 45-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order.