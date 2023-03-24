News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Morecambe man sentenced for making over 1,000 indecent images and videos of a child

A 53-year-old Morecambe man accused of making more than 1,000 indecent images and videos of a child in Preston over a six year period has been given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:10 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:48 GMT

Nicholas John Mynott of Elkin Road, appeared at Preston Crown Court on January 4, when he pleaded guilty to between September 29 2014 and November 13 2020 in Preston making an indecent photograph, namely 111 Category A photographs, of a child, – the most serious category – contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

He also pleaded guilty to over the same period in Preston, making 97 Category B movies of a child, and also guilty to a third charge of making 1185 Category C movies of a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And today, Friday March 24, he was sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Preston Crown Court.
Preston Crown Court.
Preston Crown Court.
Most Popular

In addition to the sentence, Mynott was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, a 45-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order.