Morecambe man raises over £800 for CancerCare with his ghoulish Halloween display

The devilish display outside Chris Dickson’s home in South Road, with hundreds of decorations including animated bride and groom skeletons, grave digger and witch, attracted hundreds of visitors over the weekend from as far afield as Preston and Kendal.

Chris’s creation has been a feature on South Road for the last five years and gets bigger each Halloween as he adds to it with creepy contributions from the local community.

This year, Chris asked visitors to make a donation to CancerCare.

Chris Dickson from Morecambe put up a Halloween display to raise money for CancerCare.

Chris used the charity’s services when he was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.

Chris said: “We just love seeing the children’s faces light up when they see it. We were blown away by the amount raised and we would like to thank all the local people in the bay area for their kind generous donations.”

