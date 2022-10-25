Michael Little was walking along Marine Road West opposite Frontierland this afternoon, Tuesday, when he says he witnessed the sewage coming up through the drains.

At one point it bubbled up into the air, he said, and left the whole area with a putrid smell which he could still smell once he'd reached his home a short distance away.

Michael videoed the scene as he called United Utilities, who told him engineers would be sent out to investigate what they believed was an accidental discharge.

The raw sewage photographed by Michael Little in Morecambe.

The video shows the outage spreading down past a road crossing and several parked cars towards the Battery as passers-by walk past.

"It was disgusting, I couldn't believe it," Mr Little said. "There will be live viruses like Covid within that effluent.”