Morecambe man films ‘raw sewage’ spilling out onto promenade
A Morecambe resident was shocked to discover he was walking through what he claims was raw sewage which was "bubbling" out of drains on the prom.
Michael Little was walking along Marine Road West opposite Frontierland this afternoon, Tuesday, when he says he witnessed the sewage coming up through the drains.
At one point it bubbled up into the air, he said, and left the whole area with a putrid smell which he could still smell once he'd reached his home a short distance away.
Michael videoed the scene as he called United Utilities, who told him engineers would be sent out to investigate what they believed was an accidental discharge.
The video shows the outage spreading down past a road crossing and several parked cars towards the Battery as passers-by walk past.
"It was disgusting, I couldn't believe it," Mr Little said. "There will be live viruses like Covid within that effluent.”
United Utilities and Lancaster City Council have been contacted for a comment.