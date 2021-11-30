Morecambe man charged with attacking and threatening to kill pregnant woman to stand trial
A Morecambe man has appeared in court charged with attacking and threatening to kill a pregnant woman.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:30 pm
Kieron McKenzie, 26, of Loweswater Drive, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday after being charged with making threats to kill a pregnant woman.
He is also accused of attacking the woman, causing actual bodily harm (ABH).
District Judge Jane Goodwin sent McKenzie in custody to Preston Crown Court for a trial.
He is next due to appear in the dock on Monday December 20.