Morecambe man arrested in connection with spate of rural vehicle thefts

A Morecambe man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud offences in connection with the recent theft of vehicles from the Over Wyre area.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Lancashire Police's West Rural Task Force team made the arrest on Wednesday, and enquiries are continuing.