Morecambe man abseils down Liverpool FC stadium to help Lancaster charity close to his heart

He struggled to deal with the emotional fallout caused by his grief and realised he needed some extra support to help him cope.

Jordan turned to CancerCare and he was referred for professional counselling to help him work through the grieving process.

Since finishing therapy, Jordan has been setting himself physical and personal challenges to raise money for the charity that helped him at one of his lowest points.

Jordan pictured at Anfield for the abseil.

Jordan’s most recent extreme challenge was one that’s very close to his heart, and certainly one to remember!

On Father’s Day he completed a 100ft abseil from the Main Stand of Liverpool’s famous football ground, Anfield.

The occasion was particularly poignant as Jordan would often enjoy watching Liverpool matches with his dad.

Anfield’s Main Stand is one of the largest all-seater single stands in European football so the 100ft abseil is certainly a high altitude achievement to remember!

“Standing at the top of the Main Stand was tough! My legs went to jelly, and I completely froze but after a couple of minutes I was able to push through and enjoy the moment,” said Jordan.

“I just wanted to try raise some money and awareness for the charity close to mine and my family’s heart.

"CancerCare really helped me get through a very difficult time when I lost my dad so it feels really good doing challenges for this cause.

"I’ve also taken up hiking and recently completed the National Three Peaks, although hiking is very new to me it really helps clear my mind and I feel a great sense of achievement."

In the future Jordan plans to take on challenges including the Keswick to Barrow Walk, National Three Peaks and Born Survivor.

Jordan, who lives in Morecambe, has set himself a fundraising target of £100 and has already raised £95. You can support Jordan online at https://shorturl.at/ckM25

CancerCare provides therapies, help and support free to people of all ages affected by cancer throughout north Lancashire and south Cumbria.

