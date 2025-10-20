Morecambe man, 38, charged with fraud and burglary after incidents in town

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 11:31 BST
Police have charged a Morecambe man with fraud, burglary and theft after incidents in the town.

Tony Doherty, 38, of Baycliffe Crescent, was arrested at 7.45pm on Sunday October 12, following reports of a dwelling burglary and theft which occurred on October 10.

Most Popular

Subsequently, on Monday October 13, Doherty was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, one count of burglary dwelling and theft and one count of attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was remanded at court and will appear before Preston Crown Court on November 11.

The Morecambe man will appear in court in November.placeholder image
The Morecambe man will appear in court in November.

The arrest came as part of Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a crime, you can call the police on 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create. If a crime is ongoing, always call 999.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice