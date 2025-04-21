Morecambe lifeboat rescues boat with small children on board after engine failure

Morecambe lifeboat was called out on Good Friday.

A Morecambe lifeboat crew rescued a boat with small children on board after its engine failed.

The team was called out after the boat suffered a power failure just before 5.27pm on Good Friday.

The crew towed the boat back to its launching slipway without incident.

Paul Turner, Morecambe lifeboat operations manager, said: “This situation underscores the importance of having essential safety gear, such as VHF radios and lifejackets, for anyone venturing onto the water.

“We urge everyone to prioritise safety while enjoying maritime activities.

“If you find yourself in distress at sea, do not hesitate to call 999 and request the Coastguard.

“A big thank you to our partner agencies MRCC Holyhead and HM Coastguard Morecambe.”