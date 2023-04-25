Morecambe Lifeboat crews called to help with two rescue missions
Morecambe Lifeboat's crews helped out in the rescue of two groups of people in difficulty in water in recent days.
The team was tasked to reports of three swimmers in difficulty near Arnside on Thursday.
With volunteer Conor McIntyre at the helm, the inshore rescue lifeboat conducted a shoreline search, before being stood down and returned to station.
A day later, while on a routine training exercise, the inshore rescue lifeboat was tasked by the Coastguard to assist Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service after a report of three young people who were trapped on the island near the Halton weir.
The volunteer crew members launched the inshore lifeboat at Snatchems to assist with the incident, and were stood down shortly afterwards.
An RNLI spokesman said: "We would like to remind everyone, that if you are in difficulty or suspect someone else is in difficulty, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."