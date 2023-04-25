The team was tasked to reports of three swimmers in difficulty near Arnside on Thursday.

With volunteer Conor McIntyre at the helm, the inshore rescue lifeboat conducted a shoreline search, before being stood down and returned to station.

A day later, while on a routine training exercise, the inshore rescue lifeboat was tasked by the Coastguard to assist Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service after a report of three young people who were trapped on the island near the Halton weir.

The volunteer crew members launched the inshore lifeboat at Snatchems to assist with the incident, and were stood down shortly afterwards.