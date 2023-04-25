News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe Lifeboat crews called to help with two rescue missions

Morecambe Lifeboat's crews helped out in the rescue of two groups of people in difficulty in water in recent days.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST

The team was tasked to reports of three swimmers in difficulty near Arnside on Thursday.

With volunteer Conor McIntyre at the helm, the inshore rescue lifeboat conducted a shoreline search, before being stood down and returned to station.

A day later, while on a routine training exercise, the inshore rescue lifeboat was tasked by the Coastguard to assist Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service after a report of three young people who were trapped on the island near the Halton weir.

Morecambe Lifeboat attended two incidents in recent days.Morecambe Lifeboat attended two incidents in recent days.
Morecambe Lifeboat attended two incidents in recent days.
The volunteer crew members launched the inshore lifeboat at Snatchems to assist with the incident, and were stood down shortly afterwards.

An RNLI spokesman said: "We would like to remind everyone, that if you are in difficulty or suspect someone else is in difficulty, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

