Morecambe Lifeboat crews called into action after dog walkers cut off by tide

The RNLI volunteers were tasked to an area near Fisherman's Jetty, and got both the inshore rescue hovercraft and inshore rescue lifeboat prepared to launch.

However, the casualties made their own way to safety and both vessels were stood down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crews have issued the following safety reminder:

Getting the lifeboat ready to launch in Morecambe.

*Be aware of the dangers.

*Know your limits and don't take risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Go with others and look out for each other.