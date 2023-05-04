Morecambe Lifeboat crews called into action after dog walkers cut off by tide
Morecambe Lifeboat crews were called into action on Tuesday after a report of two people walking their dog being cut off by the incoming tide.
The RNLI volunteers were tasked to an area near Fisherman's Jetty, and got both the inshore rescue hovercraft and inshore rescue lifeboat prepared to launch.
However, the casualties made their own way to safety and both vessels were stood down.
The crews have issued the following safety reminder:
*Be aware of the dangers.
*Know your limits and don't take risks.
*Go with others and look out for each other.
*Make sure your phone is charged so you can call for help if you come across anyone who needs it.