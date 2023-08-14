Morecambe lifeboat crew searches bay after report of person in water off prom

The lifeboat was called out on Friday evening.

The boat was launched with four crew members on board on Friday evening after reports of a person in the water near in the Marine Road East area of the promenade.

After conducting a search, HM Coastguard confirmed the sighting was that of a swimmer with a white safety buoy attached.

Paul Turner, lifeboat operations manager, said: "Time is always of the essence in situations like this and while in this instance the person was found to be safe and well, we would like to commend the member of the public who raised the alarm when they spotted the potential danger, as that is always the right thing to do.

"We would remind anyone planning an activity on or near the sea to check weather and tide times before venturing out and to always carry a means of calling for help should you need to use it.