Morecambe lifeboat crew called out to report of children being swept out to sea
However, while on their way to the scene, the volunteer crew was informed the children had managed to get out of the water and were walking across the sand.
The Coastguard asked that the team continue to the scene to ensure everyone had come out of the water and the children safely reached the waiting police.
The call came at 7.07pm on Wednesday July 16 and was the Morecambe crew's 60th tasking in 2025 so far.
Launch authority James Morgan said: “Due to the nature of the incident, the Inshore Lifeboat was swiftly launched, resulting in a successful outcome.
"We remind everyone to stay vigilant while in the bay and check the tides and weather conditions before venturing out.
“If you encounter difficulties along the coastline, please call the Coastguard at 999.”