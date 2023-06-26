The alarm was raised just before 3pm on Thursday June 22 that there was an ongoing issue near the Battery.

The inshore lifeboat was launched, and arrived at the scene within minutes to start a search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It became evident that the three people had made their own way to safety.

The lifeboat was called out on Thursday.

With no one else in danger the lifeboat returned to station.

A Morecambe Lifeboat spokesman said: "Again may we take this opportunity to remind everyone of the dangers of rising waters and incoming tides.”