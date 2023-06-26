News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Morecambe lifeboat crew called out to help trio in difficulty in sea

Crews from Morecambe Lifeboat were called out to help three people struggling in the sea off Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST

The alarm was raised just before 3pm on Thursday June 22 that there was an ongoing issue near the Battery.

The inshore lifeboat was launched, and arrived at the scene within minutes to start a search.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It became evident that the three people had made their own way to safety.

The lifeboat was called out on Thursday.The lifeboat was called out on Thursday.
The lifeboat was called out on Thursday.
Most Popular

With no one else in danger the lifeboat returned to station.

A Morecambe Lifeboat spokesman said: "Again may we take this opportunity to remind everyone of the dangers of rising waters and incoming tides.”

For the latest tide times check https://www.tidetimes.org.uk/morecambe-tide-times.

Related topics:Morecambe