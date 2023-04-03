Morecambe lifeboat chief retires after dedicating 28 years to saving lives at sea

When Steve joined the RNLI in 1995, Morecambe Lifeboat Station was essentially a shed with a boat.

He progressed though his training and in 2003 became a helmsman for the Inshore Rescue Lifeboat alongside being crew for the Inshore Rescue Hovercraft.

During Steve's tenure as volunteer crew member, Morecambe RNLI have saved more than 80 lives.

Retiring lifeboat operations manager at Morecambe, Steve Wilson.

Steve has been at the station for a number of memorable events including the build of both current lifeboat stations and the introduction of Inshore Rescue Hovercrafts to the RNLI fleet.

Steve was also present for the tragic Morecambe Bay cockling disaster in 2004.

After this disaster, Steve, along with his fellow volunteers, was praised for his teamwork and dedication.

In 2019 Steve took on the role of lifeboat operations manager. Steve used his vast knowledge of the RNLI and his 24 years of operational experience to lead Morecambe RNLI into a new era of volunteering.

During his time as lifeboat operations manager he has overseen around 200 launches, kept the station running throughout the Covid pandemic, been involved in crew and station progression and grown a few more grey hairs along the way.

In the 2022 end of year statement Steve said he "wanted to ponder over the exceptional commitment, dedication and kindness that occurred over the last 12 months within Morecambe RNLI".#

He also stated: "We would like to thank the public for their support. Morecambe and the surrounding areas have always been supportive of our volunteers and we are thankful for this. Without legacies, donations and fundraising we would not be able to maintain a rescue service across Morecambe Bay."

Martyn Browitt, chairman of Morecambe RNLI and Deputy Launching Authority, said: “After nearly three decades of voluntary service to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at Morecambe Station, Steve Wilson, lifeboat operations manager, has hung up his yellow wellies for the last time.

Steve Wilson with some of the Morecambe Lifeboat crew.

"He has served as hovercraft crew and both crew and helmsman on the Inshore Life Boat. He was helm on the ILB during the terrible cockling tragedy. There have been many other early morning shouts too.

"After 15 years' service Steve raised £1,500 for the RNLI by competing in the Great North Swim.

"For the past four years he has been the LOM at Morecambe, ensuring that the volunteer crew live up to the high standards and proud traditions of the RNLI.

"Steve's hard work, wit and humour will be greatly missed. We all wish him the very best on his retirement.”

Steve Wilson at work on the lifeboat.

So after 28 years it's time for Steve to spend some time with his beloved family, who have supported him continuously throughout his RNLI career.

As a station, Morecambe Lifeboat team would like to thank him for his dedication and commitment over the years and would also like to wish Steve and his family all the best for the future.