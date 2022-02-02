It followed Boris Johnson issuing an apology in Parliament on Monday after Sue Gray's findings into the No 10 lockdown parties were published.

Lancashire county councillor Charlie Edwards backed the Prime Minister in an interview with BBC Lancashire.

Defending Mr Johnson, Coun Edwards said he thought there were "much more important things to worry about".

County Coun Charlie Edwards.

Coun Edwards, who represents Morecambe South and is cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "In the middle of an unprecedented pandemic every single person you speak to will have broken a rule in some way."

He said Mr Johnson was "ready to fight on and ready to take on board what has happened".

"Now is the time for No 10 to be absolutely reorganised," he added. "I was always against lockdowns and now is the time to absolutely move on."

Coun Edwards later added on social media: "I also said that I welcome the apology he made, accept he needs to make changes, surround himself with Conservatives in Number 10 again and that there are much more important things to worry about: Russia, cost of living, levelling up, vaccines.

"It was an awful awful time and I am sorry to absolutely everyone affected by lockdowns. I always said they were wrong from the get go. But I would also say please listen to the full interview that was broadcast as this one snippet is an unfair reflection of my views."