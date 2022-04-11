Morecambe Kidz charity to get new beach wheelchair after golf club donation

Unique Kidz and Co was chosen as the Captains’ Charity of the Year for 2021 at Morecambe Golf Club and in March 2022, they were presented with a cheque for £5500 raised from various fundraising activities throughout the year.

Jordan Halpin, Head of Fundraising: “ We want to say a huge thank you to Morecambe Golf Club and all of its members for supporting us and helping us to buy this life-changing piece of equipment.”

With the donation, the charity are purchasing a brand new beach wheelchair that will allow the children and young people they support to access the local beaches in Morecambe and the wider area.

From left: Jane Halpin, co-founder & trustee of Unique Kidz and Co, 2021 Lady Captain Sharon Carney and 2021 Captain David Carney.

Denise Armer, Co-Founder & Trustee: “It has been our dream to purchase a beach wheelchair that can be used in the local community for a number of years and we are so excited that this summer we will have one! We are so lucky to have the beautiful Morecambe Bay on our doorstep and it’s really important to us that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy it properly.”

Unique Kidz and Co is a Morecambe based charity which runs a range of services for disabled children, young adults and their families. The charity was set up in 2009 by two parents of children with disabilities.