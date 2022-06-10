Morecambe is blooming thanks to community group

The group planted blue lobelias, white alyssum and red petunias and intend to add other plants as the garden matures.

Morecambe Bloomers are a small community volunteer gardening group with the aim of identifying neglected corners of the town and turning them into colourful gardens.

At the moment they are looking after projects at Morecambe Library, Victoria Street, More Music in West End and Morecambe Railway Station.

This was the Jubilee Garden in the Morecambe Railway Station’s forecourt before Morecambe Bloomers did their work.

The group is always on the lookout for new members- you can find Morecambe Bloomers on Facebook to keep up with any news.

Everyone is welcome to come to meetings, send ideas or just turn up at the next gardening session.

Morecambe Bloomers are also looking for sponsors so they can purchase compost, bark, plants and other necessary equipment.

Contact details are on a notice board in Jubilee Garden.